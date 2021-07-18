SL vs India: Chamika Karunaratne powers the hosts to 262/9

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI: Here is mid-innings report

India had the edge over Sri Lanka in the first innings of opening ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The Indian spinners were at the forefront throughout the innings. They duly restricted the flow of runs in the middle overs. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Chahar were among wickets. Chamika Karunaratne's (43*) emphatic cameo powered the hosts to 262/9.

Start

Sri Lanka scored 55/1 in first 10 overs

Sri Lanka were off to a decent start after electing to bat in the first ODI. Openers Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka played the new well. They were nearing a 50-run stand before Chahal dismissed the former in the 10th over. Notably, this was Chahal's first ball of the match. Sri Lanka scored 55/1 in the first 10 overs.

Spin-twins

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan opted to play three spinners in the match. The famous spin-twins, Chahal and Kuldeep, played together in international cricket for the first time since June 2019 (vs England). This is also the first time since February 2020 that Kuldeep has picked up two or more wickets in an ODI (2/48). Meanwhile, Chahal registered figures of 2/52.

Bowlers

How did the other bowlers perform?

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was terrific with the ball. He finished with an economy-rate of under three (1/26). Fast bowler Deepak Chahar was also on the money. He mixed his lengths well, having snapped up two wickets. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked rusty at the start and also leaked runs at the death (0/63). Hardik Pandya chipped in with a solitary wicket.

Batting

Sri Lanka batters couldn't capitalize

The Lankan batters didn't show much fight throughout the innings. The top-three, Fernando (32), Bhanuka (27), and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24), couldn't capitalize upon their starts. Captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored for SL (39). He took the hosts past 200 in the 43rd over. However, Chahal outfoxed him in the next over. Chamika Karunaratne (43*) and Dushmantha Chameera (13) plundered some important runs toward the end.