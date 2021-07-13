Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passes away: Decoding his achievements

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 02:05 pm

Yashpal Sharma has passed away aged 66

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma has died of a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday, family sources said. The 1983 World Cup winner was aged 66 and is survived by his wife Renu Sharma, two daughters Puja, Preeti, and son Chirag Sharma. The explosive middle-order batter contributed immensely to the Indian cricket team. Here we decode the achievements of Yashpal. Here's more.

Numbers

A look at Yashpal's Test and ODI numbers

In 37 Test matches, Yashpal went on to amass a total of 1,606 runs at an average of 33.45. He registered two centuries and nine fifties with a best of 140. He also played 42 ODIs for India, amassing 883 runs at an average of 28.48. He registered four fifties with a best of 89.

World Cup

1983 World Cup: Yashpal did well for India

Yashpal played a crucial role in the 1983 World Cup for Team India. He was the second-highest run-scorer for the side, notching 240 runs at 34.28. Notably, his highest ODI score was registered in this tournament during the opening match against West Indies. He hit two fifties for Team India with the second one coming in the semi-final against England.

Career

Yashpal's numbers in FC and List A cricket

In First-class cricket, Yashpal racked up 8,933 runs (including Test cricket), at an average of 44.88. He went on to score 21 centuries and 46 fifties. Yashpal notched the best score of 201*. In List A cricket (including ODIs), Yashpal amassed 1,859 runs at 34.42. He registered the best score of 91. He hit 12 fifties.

Death

Yashpal collapsed at home after returning from his morning walk

"Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former team-mate confirmed to PTI. According to sources, Yashpal collapsed at home after returning from his morning walk. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar expressed shock at Yashpal's demise. Vengsarkar said it's unbelievable as Yashpal was the fittest cricketer among the group.