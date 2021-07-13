WI win third T20I against Australia, seal series: Records broken

WI won their third straight match to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series

The West Indies cricket team beat Australia in the third T20I to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Australia weren't up to the mark with the bat, managing just 141/6 in 20 overs. In response, the Windies sealed the match with six wickets to spare. Universe Boss Chris Gayle smashed a 38-ball 67. Here are the records that were broken.

WI vs AUS

How did the match pan out?

Australia started well, adding 41 runs for the first wicket before losing their way as the Windies claimed regular scalps. Being on 80/4, Moises Henriques and Ashton Turner put up a 59-run stand which took some time. Hayden Walsh claimed two wickets for 18 runs. In response, Gayle's heroics helped the Windies sail home. Ryle Meredith claimed three wickets.

Gayle

Gayle smashes a host of records in supreme knock

Gayle hit four fours and seven sixes in a fine knock against the Aussies. The southpaw has raced to 1,796 runs in T20Is at 30.44. He hit his 14th half-century in T20Is. Gayle also went past 150 fours in T20Is (151) and has raced to 117 sixes. He also surpassed the likes of Jos Buttler (1,791) and Glenn Maxwell (1,780) in terms of runs.

Duo

Simmons and Bravo register these feats

Lendl Simmons scored a 13-ball 15 atop for the West Indies. He went past the 1,400-run mark in T20Is (1,406), besides going past Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (1,396). All-rounder Dwayne Bravo claimed 1/17 to race to 74 scalps. He steered clear of Ish Sodhi and Chris Jordan (73 wickets each).

Do you know?

Starc is now the joint-highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is

Aussie left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was exceptional, claiming figures worth 1/15 from his four overs. Starc is now the joint-highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is, tied alongside Shane Watson (48 each).

Information

Gayle gets past 14,000 T20 runs

Gayle has become the first batter in T20 cricket to go past 14,000 runs. He has 14,038 runs in T20s. He has also raced to 1,028 career T20 sixes.