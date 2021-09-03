Bangladesh beat New Zealand in 2nd T20I: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 07:56 pm

Bangladesh beat NZ in the second T20I

Bangladesh sealed a thrilling four-run win against New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series on Friday. Batting first, the hosts put on 141/6 in 20 overs with three of their batters chipping in with 30-plus scores. New Zealand were 85/3 at one stage before going on to lose the match (137/5). Here are the key records that were scripted.

BAN vs NZ

How did the match pan out?

The Bangladesh openers shared 59 runs for the opening wicket. Mohammad Naim (39) and Liton Das (33) looked good. However, Bangladesh were reduced to 72/3 after Naim's wicket. Liton followed suit (106/4) as New Zealand did well to restrict the Tigers on 141/6. In reply, New Zealand lost two quick wickets. Tom Latham scored a sublime 65 but it wasn't enough.

Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah gets past 1,700 T20I runs

Mahmudullah scored a 32-ball 37* for Bangladesh, slamming five fours. The Bangladesh skipper has surpassed the 1,700-run mark in T20Is, becoming the third player from his nation to achieve this tally. He has 1,702 runs at 23.97. Mahmudullah got past Tamim Iqbal's score of 1,701 to become Bangladesh's second-highest scorer in T20Is.

Shakib

Shakib races to 106 T20I wickets, Ravindra impresses

Shakib Al Hasan claimed two wickets for 29 runs in his four-over spell. The left-arm spinner has raced to 106 T20I wickets at 20.22. He is now two short of surpassing Lasith Malinga (107) for the most number of scalps in T20Is. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra claimed three scalps for 22 runs, scripting his best spell in T20Is.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh can win a third successive T20I series

Bangladesh have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Earlier in the previous match, Bangladesh beat the Kiwis in a T20I for the first time. The two teams have met on 12 occasions with NZ leading the H2H record (10-2). Earlier this year, New Zealand had hammered Bangladesh 3-0 in T20Is However, post that Bangladesh sealed successive T20I series against Zimbabwe and Australia respectively.

Do you know?

Latham slams maiden T20I fifty

Playing his 15th T20I match, Latham scored a 49-ball 65. He hit six fours and a six. The southpaw hit his maiden T20I fifty.