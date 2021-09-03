Decoding the lean patch of India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 05:47 pm

Ajinkya Rahane has endured a lean patch in Test cricket

The Indian middle-order has failed to deliver in the five-match Test series against England so far. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is being termed the weak link due to his inconsistency. One of India's most dependable batter, Rahane, has been enduring a lean patch in Test cricket of late. He is yet to make an impact against England. We analyze his recent run in the format.

Performance

How has he performed against England?

Rahane has looked bleak in the Test series so far. He has been indecisive in terms of his footwork. Rahane was only impressive at Lord's where he smashed 61 (146) in the third innings. His scores in the series read as - 5, 1, 61, 18, 10, and 14. He has scored 109 runs from six innings at just 18.17.

Runs

Rahane averages 20.66 since his last Test ton

Rahane scored his last Test ton in December 2020. He smashed 112 in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, which helped India claim a historic win. Ever since, Rahane has mustered just 372 runs from 18 Test innings at an average of 20.66. The tally includes mere two 50+ scores. His highest score during this period is 67 (vs ENG, Chennai).

Information

Rahane's lowest average in a calendar year

Rahane averages 20.66 in 2021, his lowest in a calendar year. Before this, his lowest Test average in a calendar year was 30.66 (2018). However, he racked up 644 runs from 21 innings in that year. He also smashed 5 fifties.

Do you know?

Rahane now averages under 40

Rahane's Test average has fallen under 40 for the first time since 2015. His average had soared to 51.37 when his struck his career-best score of 188 in Indore in 2016. Now, his Test average has plunged to 39.96 (after first innings of Oval Test).

Halves

Two halves of Rahane's career

Let us divide Rahane's Test career into two halves. From his debut (March 22, 2013) to August 12, 2017, Rahane scored 2,809 runs from 40 Tests at a remarkable average of 47.61. He slammed nine tons in this period. Thereafter, the Indian middle-order batsman has amassed 1,947 runs from 38 Tests at 32.45. He has registered only three tons ever since.