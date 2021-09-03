Five best sports games you should definitely try

The current year has certainly been a delight for sports aficionados. Each event, right from the Australian Open to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has offered its own share of entertainment. The camaraderie of sports fans and video games is underrated, yet momentous. There are plenty of sports-centric games which entice people. Here, we take a look at some of them.

FIFA

One of the best-selling game franchises

FIFA, also known as FIFA Soccer, FIFA Football or EA Sports FIFA, is arguably the most popular game in the market. It is also one of the best-selling video game franchises. The 2022 edition, which will release in October, is believed to be powered with HyperMotion. It will bring back classic games modes like Career Mode, FIFA Ultimate Team, and Volta Football.

Olympics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game

The recently-concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics turned out to be a complete hit. 'Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game' gives you a chance to experience the action-packed events. The game features 18 such events and 80 national teams. One can make a customized play against fictional players in different modes. Brace yourself! You could script a new all-time record.

Golf

PGA TOUR 2K21

India's Aditi Ashok brought the Indians toward golf by scaling heights in the individual event at Tokyo Olympics. The sport has certainly gained popularity among Indian fans thereafter. If you are a golf lover, PGA Tour 2K21, developed by HB Studios and published by 2K Sports, is the game for you. The game also lets you design your dream course with multiple options.

Pro Evolution Soccer or eFootball

Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) has been the long-standing rival of the FIFA series. The developers have now named it as eFootball. Interestingly, some football fans claim that its graphics are more prominent as compared to FIFA. Interestingly, eFootball is a hit among eSports fans as well. eFootball Open, previously named PES World Finals, is the World Championship held by Konami annually since 2010.

Basketball

Enjoy the 'Last Dance' on NBA 2K

NBA 2K is a treat for the basketball fans. Notably, NBA Live by EA Sports was its rival until that series ended in 2018. The series was originally published by Sega Sports. However, they were replaced by 2K Sports eventually. NBA 2K21 remains the incumbent edition. Meanwhile, NBA 2K22 is set to be released on September 10, 2021.