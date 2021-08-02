Film stars praise PV Sindhu, call her India's pride

Sindhu became the second Indian to win two Olympic medals

Indian cine stars Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, and Shahid Kapoor among others on Sunday said they were proud of ace shuttler PV Sindhu's historic win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sindhu became the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off.

Kumar took to Twitter and lauded Sindhu

She had secured a silver in the 2016 Rio Games. Kumar took to Twitter and lauded Sindhu. "You did it again, #PVSindhu ! What focus and determination. Congratulations on bringing home the bronze! #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India," he wrote. Calling Sindhu "one of a kind" sportsperson, Pannu said her win must be celebrated across the country.

"Our girl is getting home the bronze! She did it! One color at a time I say! Come on champ @Pvsindhu1. This calls for a celebration! You are one of a kind, let's celebrate you," Pannu tweeted. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli said Sindhu's achievement made the nation proud. "1 woman! 2 individual Olympic medals! 2 consecutive Olympics! What an achievement. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1," he wrote.

Aaryan, Dhawan took to Instagram and celebrated Sindhu's win

Kapoor said Sindhu's win at the Tokyo Olympics was a "proud moment for India." Aaryan shared the sports star's picture on his Instagram Story and captioned it as: "India's Pride." Varun Dhawan shared a video of him and his filmmaker-father David Dhawan watching the match from their house. "PV Sindhu does it again. The world champion," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Sindhu outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15

Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to her silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games. "Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the bronze and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.