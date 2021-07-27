Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain makes Olympics quarterfinals

Lovlina Borgohain, who was the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her German rival

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely fought last 16 stage bout in Tokyo on Tuesday. Borgohain, who was the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her rival who is 12 years her senior and also a two-time World Championship bronze-medalist.

Game

Borgohain claimed all three rounds on split points

Both the boxers were making their Games debut and the Indian became the first from her nine-member-strong team to reach the quarterfinal stage. The 23-year-old showed great poise in a tense contest to triumph by the thinnest of margins. She claimed all three rounds on split points. 35-year-old Apetz was the first German woman to qualify for a boxing event at the Olympics.

Information

Borgohain will next face Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen

Borgohain is a two-time World and Asian Championships bronze-medalist. She will next face Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen, who is seeded fourth and a former world champion, on July 30. A win in that bout would assure Borgohain at least a bronze medal at the mega-event.

Strategy

Borgohain switched between an attacking game and a defensive one

Chen was also a silver-medalist at the 2019 Asian Championships and defeated Italy's Angela Carini 3-2 in her pre-quarterfinal bout. The Indian youngster, hailing from Assam, was the aggressor in the opening round before she changed strategy to play the waiting game, drawing Apetz in to punish her on the counter-attack. The plan worked just fine despite the German's well-placed jabs often troubling Borgohain.

Boxing

Borgohain mostly relied on left hooks to keep slender edge

Borgohain relied mostly on her left hooks to keep the slender edge. Apetz is a pioneering name in German boxing. She is pursuing a PhD in neuroscience, which she put on hold for a year to prepare for the Olympics. The former European champion made the Games cut after reaching the semifinals of the European Qualification Tournament last year.