PM Narendra Modi will interact virtually with India's Tokyo-bound sportspersons on July 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of India's Olympic preparations on Friday and also announced an interaction with the country's Tokyo-bound sportspersons on July 13, three days before the first batch departs for the Japanese capital. The interaction with the athletes will be held virtually owing to the COVID-19 situation. To note, Tokyo Games start on July 23. Here's more.

PM Modi asked people to 'Cheer for India'

"Reviewed preparations for facilitation of India's contingent at @Tokyo2020. Discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given," PM Modi tweeted Friday afternoon. "On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I would be interacting with the Olympics-bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck. Let us all #Cheer4India," he further wrote, asking everyone to cheer for the Indian athletes.

On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I would be interacting with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck. Let us all #Cheer4India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

Over 120 Indian athletes to compete in Tokyo Games

The announcement of PM Modi's July 13 engagement with athletes was earlier made on the government's citizen engagement platform, MyGovIndia, too. The first batch of India's Olympic-bound athletes will depart for Tokyo in a charter Air India flight on July 17. Over 120 athletes are bound for the Games, even though the Indian Olympic Association is yet to officially divulge the contingent's strength.

The event will be held under a state of emergency

In view of the raging COVID-19 cases, the Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency in Japan without spectators from July 23 to August 8. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto officially announced that the Games will be held without spectators, adding it was a "regrettable" situation that the sporting event would be held in a "very limited format."