US Open: Statistical comparison between Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic recently advanced to the third round at the 2021 US Open. He trounced Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. The world number one will now square off with Japan's Kei Nishikori. Nishikori claimed a 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-7(5), 2-6, 6-3 second-round victory over Mackenzie McDonald. Here is the statistical comparison between Djokovic and Nishikori.

Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slam titles

Serbian maestro Djokovic requires no introduction. He has the joint-most Grand Slam titles in men's singles (20) along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He won his 20th major after winning Wimbledon this year. Djokovic has a record nine Australian Open titles. He owns two French Open, six Wimbledon, and three US Open titles. Djokovic has a win-loss record of 319-45 at Grand Slams.

Nishikori yet to win his maiden Grand Slam title

Nishikori is one of the most experienced players in contemporary era. However, he is still in search of his maiden Grand Slam title. In 2014, he finished as the runner-up at the US Open. This remains his only appearance in the final of a Grand Slam. Nishikori has a win-loss record of 102-42 at majors. Besides, he has won 12 singles titles.

Djokovic has a massive lead of 17-2 over Nishikori (ATP head-to-head series). The latter has only beaten Djokovic in 2011 (Basel) and 2014 (US Open). Ever since, the Japanese has been win-less against Djokovic. The world number one last beat Nishikori 6-2, 6-0 in the quarter-final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Prior to this, the duo met in the quarter-final of 2019 Australian Open.

Nishikori stunned Djokovic in 2014

At the 2014 US Open, Nishikori stunned Djokovic in the semi-finals. He became the first-ever Asian man to reach a Grand Slam final. Earlier, Nishikori became the first Japanese man in 81 years to reach the semi-finals at a major.

Notable feats of Nishikori

Nishikori clinched the first of 12 ATP Tour titles in 2008 (Delray Beach). He was an 18-year-old year qualifier in the tournament, ranked 244th. He remains the youngest champion on the tour since Lleyton Hewitt (16) in 1998 (Adelaide). Nishikori has the highest winning percentage among active players in fifth sets (26-7) and the second-highest in deciding sets after Djokovic (145-55).

First player (Open Era) to win each Slam twice

Earlier this year, Djokovic won a record-extending ninth Australian Open title. He has three more titles than the second-placed Federer (6). By winning the French Open, he became the first player (Open Era) to win each Slam twice. Djokovic, who will face Nishikori in the US Open third round, can become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam.