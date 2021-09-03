Best number sevens to have played for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will don the number seven jersey for Man United once again

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number seven shirt for Manchester United after re-joining the Premier League outfit. Ronaldo, who has moved to United after 12 years, had worn the iconic number seven in his first stint. Edinson Cavani agreed to switch to number 21 as Ronaldo thanked him for the gesture. Here we decode the best numbers sevens to have represented Manchester United.

Beckham

The legendary David Beckham left Ronaldo the number seven shirt

Former Manchester United legend David Beckham was the face of the club, going on to become a leading footballer in his generation. Regarded as one of the best wingers, Beckham's skills in terms of free-kicks and crosses were magnificent. He made 394 appearances for United, scoring 85 goals. Beckham went on to win 12 trophies with United before moving to Real Madrid.

Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona was highly influential for the Reds

Referred to as "King Eric" by the Manchester United fans, Eric Cantona became a heartthrob at the club since joining from rivals Leeds United. The controversial Cantona helped United win numerous trophies as he captained the team as well following the departure of Steve Bruce. A Premier League icon, Cantona scored 82 goals in 185 matches for United. He brought immense value.

Best

George Best was an icon in the 1960s

George Best was a poster boy for Man United, being a club icon. Regarded as one of the best in his generation Best made his presence felt for United in the 60s. He went on to amass 179 goals in 470 appearances for the club. The Irish winger won five trophies at United. During his time with the club, Best won several individual awards.

Robson

Bryan Robson was an inspiration for United

Bryan Robson carried United in the 1980s and was a leader on the pitch. Notably, he was the first non-winger to establish himself as a number seven at United. He made 461 appearances, scoring 99 goals, being an inspirational captain. Robson will be fondly remembered for his contributions. He won nine trophies.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo won everything at United, establishing himself as a force

Arguably, an all-time great, Cristiano Ronaldo went on to establish himself as a leading player at United under Sir Alex Ferguson. In his first spell with United, Ronaldo won numerous trophies and the top individual awards, including the Ballon d'Or. He scored 118 goals in 292 appearances before joining Real Madrid. 12 seasons later he will be aiming to add more finesse.