Sri Lanka beat South Africa in 1st ODI: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 11:14 pm

Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando slammed a century against South Africa

The South Africa cricket team was beaten by Sri Lanka in the first ODI match in Colombo on Thursday. Lanka managed to put up 300/9 in 50 overs as SA fought back towards the death after Avishka Fernando scored a century. In response, Aiden Markram played a terrific knock but the Proteas (286/6) couldn't chase down the target. Here's more.

SL vs SA

How did the match pan out?

Fernando led the way for Lanka, slamming a 118-run knock. He was supported by Dhananjaya de Silva (44) and Charith Asalanka (71). The Lankans were 255/4 at one stage before managing another 45. The last five batters couldn't get to double digits. For SA, Keshav Maharaj (2/30) was excellent. Markram looked in solid touch to set the platform for a win.

Century

Fernando hits third ODI century

Fernando hit 10 fours and two sixes for Lanka. The senior opening batsman has gone past the 900-run mark in ODIs (946). He has an average of 39.41. Playing his 24th match, Fernando slammed his third ODI century. He has hit his maiden ODI century against SA, surpassing the 200-run mark against them in what was his sixth match (219).

Duo

Asalanka scores career-best 72, Markram shines

Asalanka scored a career-best 72 for Sri Lanka, hitting six fours and a six. Asalanka scored his second ODI half-century. Meanwhile, South Africa's Markram scored 96 from 90 balls. He hit five fours and four sixes. Markram has gone past 800 ODI runs (820) at 29.28. This was his best score in ODI cricket. He has three half-centuries.

Information

Rabada continues his good work against Lanka

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for 66 runs. He now has 124 ODI scalps at 27.89. He now has 25 ODI scalps against Sri Lanka. This is his best return against any nation in ODIs.

Information

Rassie van der Dussen surpasses 1,000 ODI runs

SA batsman Rassie van der Dussen scored a fighting 59-run knock. Playing his 27th ODI, Rassie has surpassed the 1,000-run mark (1,028). He is averaging 73.42 in ODIs. Rassie brought up his ninth ODI half-century.