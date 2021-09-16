Rennes Open: Russia's Roman Safiullin stuns Andy Murray

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 03:43 pm

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has been knocked out of the Rennes Open. World number 158, Roman Safiullin, stunned Murray 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in the last 16 clash on Wednesday. Murray had earlier impressed in the first round, beating Germany's Yannick Maden. The Scott still has a wildcard for the Metz Open next week. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Murray lost two of his opening three service games in the first set. Although he tried to make a comeback, Safiullin was all over him. The Scott then raised his game and won the second set 6-4. Murray was down and out in the third set. He could win only one game even though he saved quite a few match points.

Information

A look at the stats

Despite losing, Murray struck a total of eight aces in the match. His opponent Safiullin recorded 14 aces. He won a total of 89 points. The Russian claimed 5 out of 10 break points. Both recorded four double-faults each.

Murray

Murray has suffered eight defeats this season

Murray is undergoing a lean patch in the ongoing season. At the start of the year, he finished as the runner-up at the Biella Challenger Indoor 1 after losing to Illya Marchenko. Murray then suffered a third-round defeat to Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon. He was knocked out of the 2021 US Open (first round) by Stefanos Tsitsipas. Murray is 7-8 in the season.

Roman Safiullin

Safiullin did well at Australian Open and Roland Garros

Safiullin has a win-loss record of 4-3 in the ongoing season. Earlier this year, he reached the second round at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. He continued to compete in the Challenger Tour, having reached the quarter-finals at Nur Sultan 3. Safiullin will next face Richard Gasquet in the quarter-finals of the Rennes Open. The latter defeated Clement Chidekh in the last 16.