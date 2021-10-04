Decoding Neymar's numbers in the UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain will be upbeat after beating Manchester City last week in the UEFA Champions League. After drawing their first game, PSG's win over Man City sees them occupy top place in Group A. Neymar, who is a focal point at PSG alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, has a crucial season ahead of him. We decode his Champions League numbers.

Record

Neymar has scripted this unique Champions League record

In the group stage of the Champions League 2020-21 season, Neymar scored a hat-trick against Istanbul Basaksehir, taking his goals tally to 20 for French side PSG. With this tally, Neymar became the first player in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score 20 goals for two different teams (also 21 for Barca).

Information

Neymar has scored 41 goals in the Champions League

Neymar has netted 41 goals in the Champions League, having played 71 matches. He has scored 20 Champions League goals for PSG and had earlier netted 21 for Spanish giants Barcelona. He is currently tied with Sergio Aguero in terms of UCL goals.

Feats

Notable feats achieved by Neymar in the UCL

Neymar is the joint-third highest UCL goal-scorer for PSG. He is tied alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic (20) and is only behind Mbappe (21) and Edinson Cavani (30). Neymar holds a unique record of scoring the most goals in a season alongside Lionel Messi from the same team (Barcelona in 2014-15). He finished as the top scorer that season alongside Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Assists

Neymar has these records in terms of assists

Neymar has registered the joint-sixth highest number of assists in the Champions League. He has 29 assists and is tied alongside former Barca legend Andres Iniesta. Neymar registered eight assists in a single season in 2016-17. It's the joint-second best tally alongside Luis Figo and Wayne Rooney. Neymar is one of the four players to have registered four assists in a single UCL game.

Information

Neymar has won one UCL title

Neymar won the Champions League 2014-15 title with Barcelona. He has reached the UCL final with PSG in 2019-20, losing against Bayern Munich.