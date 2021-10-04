La Liga, Espanyol stun Real Madrid 2-1: Records broken

Espanyol stunned Real Madrid 2-1

La Liga leaders Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Espanyol in gameweek eight. Espanyol scored in either halves to gain a 2-0 lead before Karim Benzema pulled one back for Real. However, it wasn't enough as Real dropped points for the second successive occasion. They are on 17 points and are above Atletico Madrid at the moment. Here's more.

Real Madrid fall short against Espanyol

Raul de Tomas gave Espanyol the lead in the 17th-minute when he met Adrian Embarba's low cross into the box. Aleix Vidal added the second goal for the hosts, beating Nacho before firing past Thibaut Courtois. In-form striker Benzema scored for Real with a fine finish into the bottom corner with 19 minutes left. However, Espanyol held on for a crucial victory.

Crunch numbers for Karim Benzema

Benzema has raced to 10 goals in 10 matches for Real Madrid across competitions this season. Notably, he has scored nine La Liga goals. Benzema has taken his tally in La Liga to 201 goals, besides 289 overall for Real Madrid. Benzema has now been involved in 16 goals in eight league games this season (nine goals and seven assists).

Unwanted numbers for Real Madrid

As per Opta, Real have lost an away game in La Liga for the first time since November 2020 (versus Valencia 4-1). This defeat has ended a run of 18 away league games without a defeat, their best in the competition, achieved three times in 1997, 2016, and 2021. Real have now lost successive games in all competitions (1-2 versus Sheriff in UCL).

Raul de Tomas scripts a unique record

Raul is the first Espanyol player to score against both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the same La Liga season since Raul Tamudo in 2007-08.

Real stay atop, Espanyol win second league game this season

In eight La Liga matches this season, Real have won five, drew two, and lost one. They have scored 22 goals, besides shipping in 10. Espanyol are placed 13th with nine points in the bag. They scripted just their second victory.