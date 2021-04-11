-
El Clasico, Real beat Barcelona in La Liga: Records brokenLast updated on Apr 11, 2021, 10:43 am
Real Madrid overcame arch-rivals Barcelona in the El Clasico to go top of La Liga 2020-21 standings.
With this 2-1 win, Real have completed the league double over Barca this season.
Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos were the scorers for Real as Oscar Mingueza pulled one goal back.
Real have now gone atop the league standings for the time being over Atletico Madrid.
Match
Real overcome Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico
Benzema scored the opening goal with a sublime near-post flick.
Los Blancos doubled their lead before half-time through Toni Kroos' deflected free-kick.
Oscar Mingueza pulled one back for Barca before Madrid's Casemiro was handed a late red card.
Barca mid-fielder Ilaix Moriba saw his well-struck shot come back off the crossbar in stoppage time as the hosts held on.
Comments
We did our job today, says Zidane
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane stated that his side deserved this win and they did their job today.
"I feel very happy. We started the game very well. It was a very complicated match overall, but it was a deserved victory," he said.
"I think we could have scored a third goal, but it's an important win. We did our job today."