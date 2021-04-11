Real Madrid overcame arch-rivals Barcelona in the El Clasico to go top of La Liga 2020-21 standings.

With this 2-1 win, Real have completed the league double over Barca this season.

Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos were the scorers for Real as Oscar Mingueza pulled one goal back.

Real have now gone atop the league standings for the time being over Atletico Madrid.