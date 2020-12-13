Real overcame arch-rivals and La Liga 2020-21 leaders Atletico in the Madrid derby. Casemiro gave Real the lead early on, before Atletico keeper Jan Oblak scored an own goal as the hosts won 2-0. Atletico, who sit atop the table, lost their first league game of the season. Defending champions Real climbed to third spot. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Real started the game strongly as Oblak produced an excellent save to tip Karim Benzema's shot onto the post before Casemiro's opener. The mid-fielder's 15th-minute header from Toni Kroos' corner gave the hosts a deserved lead. Dani Carvajal's excellent second-half strike from outside the box rebounded off the post and in off the back of Oblak. Atletico had one shot on target.

Numbers Atletico fall to a first defeat in 26 league games

Atletico have played two games less and are above Real Sociedad at the moment. Diego Simeone's side fell to a first defeat in 26 league games. Atletico have conceded four goals so far this season. Meanwhile. defending champions Real stitched their seventh victory of the campaign. They have played one game more than Atletico. This was Real's third successive win in all competitions.

Information Zidane maintains his unbeaten run against Atletico

As per Opta, Zinedine Zidane is unbeaten in his seven seven La Liga games against Atletico (W3 D4). This is the best run of any Real manager in a derby against them since Luis Molowny, seven games between March 1974 and February 1986 (W5 D2).

Information Benzema scripts a special milestone for Real