Atletico Madrid will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the Spanish league campaign when they take on Barcelona tonight in gameweek 10. Both sides have played seven games each so far and have two matches in hand in La Liga 2020-21 season. Barcelona will have to be at their best in order to stop a compact Atletico side. Here's the preview.

Team News Atletico vs Barca: Team news and selection

Atletico will miss Luis Suarez, who has tested positive for coronavirus. He will be unable to face his former club. The hosts will also be without Lucas Torreira, Hector Herrera, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso and Sime Vrsaljko. For Barca, Sergio Busquets has been ruled out with a knee problem. Ansu Fati is a long-term absentee, whereas, Philippe Coutinho is expected to make the bench.

Preview Atletico will hope to get the job done

Atletico will be keen to build on their fine start, having won five and drawn two. They have also conceded just twice so far and are on a four-game winning run. A positive result is what Diego Simeone's men want against an uncertain Barca. Barca, who are eighth, could go nine points behind Atletico if they lose tonight with the same number of games.

Stat attack A look at the key stats ahead of the match

Atletico coach Simeone has never been able to beat Barcelona in a league game. His record of 17 La Liga games against the Catalan giants has seen 11 defeats for his side and six draws. Atletico last beat Barcelona in February 2010. The hosts have conceded just one goal in their last four games. Barcelona have never lost at the Wanda Metropolitano (D2 W1).

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing, live telecast and match prediction