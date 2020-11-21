World number one Novak Djokovic, on Friday, defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the O2 Arena in London to reach the last four of ATP Finals 2020. Notably, the Serbian advanced to his ninth semi-final at prestigious year-end tournament. Djokovic ends Group Tokyo 1970 as the runner-up (with a 2-1 record) and will face Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals. Here is more.

Match How did the match pan out?

In what panned out as a repeat of the 2018 championship match, Djokovic saved all three break points he faced before beating Zverev. While he sealed the first set 6-3 easily, the contest became riveting in the following one. Both players were forced to save break points early in the second set. Eventually, a tie-break was played, which Djokovic won 7-4.

Do you know? 41st victory for Djokovic this season

Djokovic has earned his 41st victory of the year with a 41-4 record. He has equaled Andrey Rublev's Tour-leading mark of 41 wins this season. Djokovic, who owns four titles in 2020, will also bid to match Rublev's Tour-leading haul of five trophies this year.

Records Records scripted by Djokovic after the match

Djokovic further furnished his tie-break record in 2020. The second-set tie-break win against Zverev improved his tie-break success rate to 15-1 this year. Interestingly, the only time Djokovic lost a tie-break this season was against Kyle Edmund at the US Open. Meanwhile, the Serbian now has the joint-fourth most semi-finals appearances (9) at the tournament along with Boris Becker.

Information The world number one eyes these milestones

Djokovic, who has already emulated Pete Sampras' record of six year-end number one finishes at the ATP Rankings, will aim surpass it. He also has an opportunity to match Roger Federer's record of six title runs at the season finale.

Semi-finals Djokovic will lock horns with Dominic Thiem in the semis