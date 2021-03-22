Tottenham kept their top-four hopes alive in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 2-0. With this win, Tottenham have moved to sixth with 48 points collected. They are three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea. Meanwhile, Villa are 10th after going winless in four straight games now. Here we present the key records that were scripted.

#AVLTOT How did the match pan out?

An interchange of passes between Lucas Moura and Harry Kane following a poor clearance by Villa goal-keeper Emiliano Martinez allowed Vinicius Junior to put Spurs ahead. Kane, who was fouled by Matty Cash in the second half, converted a penalty in the 68th minute. Villa were poor and failed to register a shot until the 58th minute of the match.

Kane Kane involved in 30 league goals this season

Harry Kane is the first player to be directly involved in as many as 30 goals in the Premier League this season. He scored his 17th league goal of the season and has 13 assists. Notably, Kane's tally is the joint-highest in terms of goals and the highest for assists. Kane netted his fourth penalty of the season.

Stat attack Notable stats scripted in the match

Tottenham have won six consecutive league away games against Aston Villa. They have also won four of their past five league games - as many as in their 15 games beforehand. Villa's four-game winless run is their longest of the season. They have scored just one goal during this phase. Villa failed to register a single shot in the opening 45 minutes against Spurs.

Do you know? Kane raced to 215 goals for Tottenham

Kane has raced to 215 career goals for Tottenham in 327 matches. The prolific forward has netted 27 goals in all competitions this season. He has scored 160 Premier League goals and needs three more to surpass Jermain Defoe's tally (162).

Twitter Post Kane's domination!