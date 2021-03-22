West Ham United and Arsenal were involved in a six-goal thriller in the Premier League 2020-21 season. The Hammers went 3-0 up within 32 minutes before the visitors made a stunning comeback to steal a point. Alexandre Lacazette was superb for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's side gained a crucial point. Here we present the records that were scripted.

WHUARS Arsenal stage a perfect comeback to stun West Ham

West Ham raced into a three-goal lead at The London Stadium through Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek, who touched in a Michail Antonio header. However, forward Alexandre Lacazette headed a late equalizer to gain an unlikely point for Arsenal after own goals from Soucek and Craig Dawson had seen West Ham lose advantage.

3-3 affairs Third 3-3 draw of the Premier League 2020-21 season

This was the third time in the Premier League this season a team has led by three goals and failed to win. The previous instances were West Brom 3-3 Chelsea and Spurs 3-3 West Ham. As per Opta, these are the most instances in a single Premier League campaign since 2010-11 (also three).

West Ham Unwanted records for West Ham

West Ham have only won one of their past 11 Premier League games against Arsenal (D3 L7), failing to win any of their four meetings in the past two campaigns (D1 L3). As per Opta, West Ham failed to win after being three goals ahead in a Premier League game for the first time since September 1998 (4-3 defeat against Wimbledon).

Lingard Lingard achieves these crucial numbers