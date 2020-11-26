Matchday four of the UEFA Europa League is all set to start tonight. All the groups from A to L will be in action as 48 teams battle it out. After a frantic matchday three last time around, the Europa League promises aplenty this time too. The focus will be on the likes of AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Arsenal. Here's more.

Spurs Tottenham face Ludogorets at home

Tottenham are top of Group J on goal difference, with three teams level on six points after three matches. Spurs face a stern test against Ludogorets at home. Notably, none of Tottenham's past 16 home games in European competition has ended in a draw (11W 5L). Ludogorets have conceded four goals via set-pieces this season (highest). They have faced the most shots (62).

Arsenal Arsenal face away test against Molde

Arsenal face Molde away in Norway. Mikel Arteta will be keen to have his team qualify for the next round. They have a 100% record this season after three matchdays. The Gunners have only been defeated once in their last 14 away games in the group stages of a major European competition (W10 D3). Nicolas Pepe has been involved in four goals for Arsenal.

Leicester Leicester hope to get the job done against Braga

Like Arsenal, fellow English side Leicester City will be aiming to advance to the next round. The Foxes are up against Sporting Braga in Group G. Leicester have collected nine points so far and are the favorites going into the tie. Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in six goals in the Europa League this season (three goals and three assists).

Italian giants In-form Milan and Roma keen to have their say

Italian giants AC Milan and AS Roma will be keen to have their say. Milan travel to face Lille and need a victory against a side who beat them on matchday three. Both teams have warmed up for the game with respective victories in their domestic campaigns. In Group A, an unbeaten Roma can qualify with a win against CFR Cluj.

