IPL 2022 auction: Ahmedabad franchise set to sign these players

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 18, 2022, 03:36 pm 2 min read

Hardika Pandya is set to lead Ahmedabad in IPL 2022 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@hardikpandya7)

The Ahmedabad based team has reportedly finalized star Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, as its top draft pick ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 players' auction, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. The report also claims that the franchise has roped in Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan and Indian opener Shubman Gill for the next season of the cash-rich league. Here's more.

Context Why does it matter?

The two new IPL teams have been permitted to use Rs. 90 crore to build their squad for the new season.

They are allowed to draft three players (for 15, 11 and 7 crore) before the auction and the last date to submit the same is January 22.

They can pay more than the retention cost which will be deducted from their purse.

Details A look at Ahmedabad's coaching staff

The Ahmedabad based outfit has been bought by CVC Capital Partners and they have already decided on their coaching staff. Ahmedabad's coaching staff will be led by India's 2011 World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten and former pacer Ashish Nehra. Vikram Solanki, the former England cricketer, has been named as their team director. Solanki is currently associated with Surrey as their head coach.

Stats Hardik Pandya: The first pick

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@hardikpandya7)

Hardik is set to join Ahmedabad as their skipper after his previous team Mumbai Indians ignored him during the players' retention. MI bought Hardik for Rs. 10 lakh in 2015 as an uncapped player. He played 92 games for Mumbai and amassed 1,476 runs at 27.33 and a strike rate of 153.91, besides taking 42 wickets. He won four IPL titles with MI.

Rashid Rashid Khan ready to move on from SRH

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@rashidkhan_19)

Rashid hogged media attention after he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad as they decided against the former as the first pick ahead of Kane Williamson. Abdul Samad and Umran Malik were the two other players retained. He was picked by SRH in 2017 for Rs, 4 crore and retained a year later. He played 76 games for Hyderabad and claimed 93 wickets.

Gill Shubman Gill likely to be Ahmedabad's third pick

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ShubmanGill)

Gill is set to start his new IPL stint with Ahmedabad. He joined Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 for 1.8 crores rupees during the mini-auction. He was an integral part of KKR in the last four seasons. So far, he has played 58 IPL games and scored 1,417 runs at 31.48 and a strike rate of 123. He has smashed ten fifties for KKR.