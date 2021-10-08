Abhimanyu Mithun announces retirement from First-Class cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 08, 2021, 11:58 am

Abhimanyu Mithun retires from First-class cricket

Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun has announced his retirement from First-Class cricket. Mithun is a veteran of over 100 First-class games. His career spanned for over 12 seasons. The right-arm pacer represented India in four Tests and five ODIs. He also featured in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here are further details.

Statement

Here is the official statement

"I have represented my country at the highest level and will always be my highest achievement. The joy and the pride from it is something I'll cherish throughout my career," Mithun said in a statement. "I am also clear that Karnataka has abundant fast bowling of talent and they would miss out opportunities at the right time if I prolong my career."

Career

A look at Mithun's domestic career

Mithun made his First-class debut in 2009 against Uttar Pradesh. He snapped up 338 wickets from 103 matches at an average of 26.63. The tally includes 12 five-wicket hauls and two 10-fors. He has a best match haul of 11/110. Mithun also has 136 List A and 69 T20 wickets to his name. He played his last FC match last year (against Bengal).

Do you know?

Mithun started as a discus thrower

Mithun tried his luck in athletics (discus throw) in his early teenage. As per ESPNcricinfo, he didn't bowl with a leather ball until he turned 17. He then honed his bowling to break into the Karnataka side.

India

His stats in international cricket and IPL

Mithun made his international debut in 2010 against South Africa (ODI) in Ahmedabad. He returned wicket-less and leaked 63 runs in the match. Mithun burst on to Test cricket in the same year, making his debut against Sri Lanka. He finished with three ODI and nine Test wickets. Besides, Mithun ended up taking seven wickets in the IPL.