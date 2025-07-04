Jennifer Lopez stars in Netflix's 'Last Mrs. Parrish'—All we know

Jennifer Lopez will star in and produce the upcoming Netflix thriller, The Last Mrs. Parrish. The film will be directed by Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis. A new report states that production is set to begin in September 2025. The project is based on Liv Constantine's 2021 novel of the same name and has a screenplay penned by Andrea Berloff, John Gatins, and Lisa Rubin.

Plot details Here's the plot of 'The Last Mrs. Parrish' While Netflix hasn't shared an official synopsis, the book's summary gives us a glimpse into the story. The plot revolves around Amber Patterson, who is tired of being invisible and yearns for a life of money and power like socialite Daphne Parrish. She uses Daphne's kindness to infiltrate her family's life as part of a meticulous plan to undermine her and become the new Mrs. Parrish. But, there is a lot more to Parrish's life.

Production details Filming for the movie Filming for The Last Mrs. Parrish was originally scheduled to start on May 19, 2025, but has been pushed to September 9, 2025. The shoot will continue until November 21, according to ProductionWeekly. The filming will take place in Bishops Harbor, Connecticut, USA.