5 times 'Stranger Things' perfectly captured classic American culture

Netflix 's popular series, Stranger Things , has struck a chord with audiences around the world by perfectly encapsulating the American culture. Set in the 80s, it mirrors all that life was back then. From small-town to pop culture, the show gives us a nostalgic glimpse into American society. Here are five times Stranger Things perfectly captured the spirit of America through its storytelling and setting.

Community dynamics Small-town life in Hawkins The fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is also a major part of Stranger Things. It epitomizes quintessential small-town America with its close-knit community, local events, etc. The depiction of day-to-day life in Hawkins brings to light how such towns were microcosms of larger societal trends back in the 1980s.

Pop culture references Nostalgia for the 1980s The series is loaded with references to 1980s pop culture, be it music, movies, fashion, or technology. Not only do these elements provide a perfect backdrop, but they also strike a nostalgic chord with those who lived through the decade. The authentic representation of the era ensures that an important chapter in American cultural history is captured perfectly.

Bonds and exploration Friendship and adventure At its heart, Stranger Things is a tale of friendship and adventure. The band of young friends going off on mysterious quests is a universal theme that is common in many American coming-of-age stories. Their camaraderie emphasizes values like loyalty and courage, which are often lauded in American narratives.

Relationships at home Family dynamics In Stranger Things, the depiction of family remains at the core, mirroring the different family structures that were common in American homes in the '80s. Between parents and kids, the show highlights generational gaps, while also focusing on love, protection, and understanding. They paint a picture of complex family dynamics, show how they overcame hurdles together during that time.