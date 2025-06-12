What's the story

Kajol, the lead actor of the upcoming mythological horror film Maa, has hinted at a possible sequel. The movie is produced by the makers of Shaitaan and is set to release on June 27, 2025.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kajol dismissed rumors of cameo appearances by her husband Ajay Devgn or R Madhavan in Maa. She said, "No, no... If you'd told me before our shoot, we might have filmed it."