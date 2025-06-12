Is a 'Maa' sequel on the way?
What's the story
Kajol, the lead actor of the upcoming mythological horror film Maa, has hinted at a possible sequel. The movie is produced by the makers of Shaitaan and is set to release on June 27, 2025.
During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kajol dismissed rumors of cameo appearances by her husband Ajay Devgn or R Madhavan in Maa. She said, "No, no... If you'd told me before our shoot, we might have filmed it."
Sequel speculation
'I hope you all like the film a lot'
When asked about the possibility of a sequel, Kajol said, "Absolutely. I hope you all like the film a lot, there will be a Maa 2." She jokingly added that "Maa 2" doesn't sound good.
Later, she agreed that "Maa Returns" sounds better as an alternative title.
The film's music video for its first track, Humnava, has also been released recently, further building anticipation for its release.
Film details
'Maa' to release in multiple languages
Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, is a Hindi mythological horror movie that revolves around a mother who fights dark mystical forces to save her daughter from a deadly curse.
The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Kherin Sharma, Surjyasikha Das, and Yaaneea Bharadwaj.
It will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. After its theatrical run, it will stream on Netflix.