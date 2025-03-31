SRK was offered Ajay Devgn's 'Dilwale,' know why he refused
What's the story
Karan Razdan, the writer of the 1994 blockbuster Dilwale, recently disclosed that Ajay Devgn's memorable role was originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan.
Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Razdan revealed that Khan refused due to creative differences over the film's ending.
Although he was the first choice for the lead, Khan's suggestion for a different climax drove him away from the project.
Casting changes
SRK wanted a different ending
Razdan shared, "The role that I gave to Ajay Devgn in Dilwale was originally written for Shah Rukh Khan. I had gone to his house to narrate the story, and he liked the script."
"He just told me one thing: 'Karan, at the end, the heroine should go with the other guy.' I refused to change my film's ending. He said, 'Then I won't do, if I can't sacrifice.'"
The film was then offered to Devgn, who readily said yes.
Change of heart
SRK later acknowledged his mistake
Interestingly, Khan later admitted that his suggestion about the climax wasn't so great.
"When Shah Rukh met with me, he admitted that his suggestion wasn't great and that I did the right thing by sticking to my plans," Razdan added.
Dilwale, directed by Harry Baweja and written by Razdan, starred Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.
Watch it on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.