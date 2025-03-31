What's the story

Karan Razdan, the writer of the 1994 blockbuster Dilwale, recently disclosed that Ajay Devgn's memorable role was originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Razdan revealed that Khan refused due to creative differences over the film's ending.

Although he was the first choice for the lead, Khan's suggestion for a different climax drove him away from the project.