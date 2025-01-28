What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India's potential as a live events hub, referring to the recent successful tour of British rock band Coldplay.

Addressing the "Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025" in Bhubaneswar, he referred to the "fabulous pictures" from Coldplay's concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as evidence of this potential.

He said India, with its rich cultural heritage in music, dance and storytelling, is a major consumer of concerts.