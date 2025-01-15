PM Modi commissions 3 naval combatants, sends message to China
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday commissioned three new naval combatants into the Indian Navy. The ceremony took place at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
The newly inducted vessels include INS Surat, INS Nilgiri—both warships—and INS Vaghsheer, a submarine.
Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that India has become the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region and is emerging as a major maritime power in the world.
Vessel specifics
Details of the newly commissioned naval combatants
INS Surat is the fourth and last ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project. It ranks among the largest and most advanced destroyers in the world, with 75% indigenous content.
INS Nilgiri, designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, is also the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project. It is touted to have advanced capabilities for survivability, seakeeping, and stealth.
Finally, INS Vaghsheer is a product of collaboration with France's Naval Group.
Strategic vision
PM Modi highlights India's maritime power and global role
During the commissioning ceremony, PM Modi stressed on India's position as a major maritime power.
He said, "Today is a very big day for India's maritime heritage...we are taking a very big step toward strengthening the Navy of the 21st century."
The prime minister also said India works with a spirit of development, not expansionism.
It is the first time two warships and a submarine have been inducted together into the Indian Navy.
Regional security
PM Modi underscores India's commitment to secure Indo-Pacific
PM Modi also emphasized India's commitment to an open and secure Indo-Pacific region.
As a member of the Quad security group with the US, Japan, and Australia, India is seen to push back against China by supporting a "free and fair" Indo-Pacific.
He also mentioned that India will require hundreds of new ships and containers in the coming years, highlighting space and deep-sea advancements through projects like Samudrayaan.