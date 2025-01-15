What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday commissioned three new naval combatants into the Indian Navy. The ceremony took place at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

The newly inducted vessels include INS Surat, INS Nilgiri—both warships—and INS Vaghsheer, a submarine.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that India has become the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region and is emerging as a major maritime power in the world.