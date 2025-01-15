I&B advisor alleges Zuckerberg's Meta preventing posts on Maha Kumbh
What's the story
Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor to India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has accused Meta of rigging its algorithm to suppress posts related to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.
In an X post, Gupta wrote, "I'm told Meta has rigged its algo to try and prevent posting of photos of Hindu Sadhus and pilgrims at Mahakumbh 2025."
She further labeled US tech platforms as "anti-India" and "anti-Sanatan Dharma."
Twitter Post
I’m told @Meta @AIatMeta has rigged its algo to try and prevent posting of photos of Hindu Sadhus and pilgrims at Mahakumbh 2025.— Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) January 15, 2025
I have reason to believe this is true.
US Tech-run Big Platforms are anti-India, anti-Sanatan Dharma. They are racist and propagandists of ‘3 Books’.
Apology issued
Meta India apologizes for Zuckerberg's 'factually incorrect' remarks
The accusation came after Meta India apologized for CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments implying that the incumbent government in India lost power in the 2024 elections.
Several Indian Union Ministers called the remarks "factually incorrect."
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed that India, the world's largest democracy, successfully conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters reaffirming their trust in the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
Apology demanded
Indian officials demand apology from Meta
In response, Meta India apologized on X, saying, "We would like to apologize for this inadvertent error. India remains an incredibly important country for Meta."
Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey announced that the Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology would summon Meta over Zuckerberg's comments.
Dubey stressed that an apology to the Indian Parliament and people was due for spreading incorrect information about India's democratic process.