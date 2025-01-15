What's the story

Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor to India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has accused Meta of rigging its algorithm to suppress posts related to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

In an X post, Gupta wrote, "I'm told Meta has rigged its algo to try and prevent posting of photos of Hindu Sadhus and pilgrims at Mahakumbh 2025."

She further labeled US tech platforms as "anti-India" and "anti-Sanatan Dharma."