In India, Meta is raising scam awareness through transparency reports, safety campaigns, and collaborations with popular content creators.

The new tools are available globally

Meta introduces new tools to combat online scams

By Mudit Dube 12:29 pm Dec 11, 202412:29 pm

What's the story Meta (formerly Facebook) has launched a global campaign to raise awareness about online scams. The campaign comes at an especially opportune time as the holiday shopping season kicks off across the globe. The company's newly launched anti-scam features will be available across all its platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Marketplace.

User protection

Enhanced security features for WhatsApp and Instagram

Meta's improved security features include a WhatsApp feature that gives more information about unknown users/groups. If someone you don't know messages you or adds you to a group, a context card will now appear with more information about them. Likewise, Instagram will warn you if an account suspected of fraud follows you.

Scam alerts

Marketplace introduces scam pattern detection

On its online trading platform, Marketplace, Meta has added warnings to keep users informed about potential scams. The alerts are issued when the system detects messages matching known scam patterns. The feature aims to keep users from getting duped by common online fraud schemes while making transactions on the platform.

Scam crackdown

Meta's efforts to combat online scams

In a statement, Meta acknowledged the persistence of scammers and their diverse tactics, including malicious texts and emails, fake websites, social media posts among others. The company also revealed that it has removed over two million accounts linked to scam centers in Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, the UAE and the Philippines this year alone.

Safety initiatives

Meta's transparency reports and safety campaigns in India

In India, Meta and WhatsApp release monthly transparency reports outlining user complaints and the company's actions. These reports also emphasize Meta's proactive efforts to curb abuse and remove content violating its guidelines. The company has also initiated safety campaigns like 'Scams se Bacho,' featuring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, to raise awareness about online scams.

Partnerships

Meta collaborates with content creators for scam awareness

Meta has also partnered with popular content creators like Akshath Acharya, Arun Singh (@Thejhumroo), and Shaz Mohamed (@callmeshazzam) to raise scam awareness in nine different regional languages. This is part of Meta's efforts to empower users to take control of their online safety and protect themselves from scams. The company's national awareness campaign was a joint initiative with three government entities: the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.