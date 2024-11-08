Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta has opened a pop-up store in LA to showcase its Ray-Ban smart glasses, offering immersive experiences like AI-generated beach scenes and local events.

The store will remain open until December 2024

Meta launches pop-up store for Ray-Ban smart glasses in LA

Nov 08, 2024

What's the story Meta has announced the opening of a pop-up retail store, Meta Lab, in Los Angeles. The store, which will remain open until the end of December this year, is solely dedicated to showcasing its Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. It will give customers a chance to try out the glasses and personalize their cases while shopping. The LA-based outlet extends the earlier Meta Lab experience from Connect 2024.

Community engagement

Hosting local events and offer unique experiences

Along with displaying the smart glasses, Meta Lab will also conduct local events with different creators. These will include stand-up comedy shows, live podcasts, and cooking classes. Designed to reflect LA's lowrider culture, the pop-up store will also have an "immersion experience room" where visitors can see an AI-generated Malibu beach scene. This will be a unique way to make shopping more immersive for customers.

Expansion strategy

Meta Lab's success and future plans

The original Meta Lab experience at Connect 2024 was a hit, with over 90% of attendees taking part and over 25% buying a pair of the smart glasses. The company has announced plans for another Meta Lab experience in Phoenix at the end of January 2025. However, it is still unclear if there will be any more pop-ups after that. Currently, Meta is testing these pop-ups to gauge the potential for Ray-Ban Meta glasses in permanent retail locations.