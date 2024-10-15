Summarize Simplifying... In short You can now watch Instagram Reels on WhatsApp by interacting with Meta's AI chatbot.

Instagram down? You can watch Reels on WhatsApp: Here's how

By Mudit Dube 09:28 am Oct 15, 202409:28 am

What's the story WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, has integrated a number of features from its sister app, Instagram. These include the 'Status' feature inspired by 'Instagram Stories,' and the 'Channels' feature that mirrors 'Instagram Channels.' However, despite these integrations, one major functionality missing from WhatsApp is the ability to view Instagram Reels. Now, though, you can bypass this limitation by accessing these short videos directly from Instagram.

Viewing Instagram Reels on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

To see Instagram Reels on WhatsApp, you'll first need to update your app. The next step is to find the Meta AI icon on WhatsApp's home screen. It appears as an animated blue-pink circle at the top of the chats. Tapping on it will open a conversation with Meta's AI chatbot in the app.

Interacting with Meta's AI chatbot

Once you activate the Meta AI chatbot, it shows a text box at the bottom of the screen. Here, you can type prompts like "Show me Instagram reels" and send it to the bot. As soon as you do that, WhatsApp will show a bunch of Reels in the chat that you can watch without leaving the app. Pretty cool, right?

Personalizing Reels viewing experience on WhatsApp

For a more personalized experience, you can also ask for Reels from particular Instagram pages or creators by mentioning their name in the text prompt. However, do note that WhatsApp will only show a handful of Reels without infinite scrolling like on Instagram. The feature relies on you having enabled Meta AI on your WhatsApp and accepted the terms and conditions to chat with businesses and bots on the app.