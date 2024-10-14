Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram has introduced a new feature allowing users to leave notes on posts and reels, visible to friends for up to three days.

This update, designed to boost interaction, also includes other features like the "Add Yours Music" sticker, "Frames" for Polaroid-like photos, a "Reveal" feature for hidden stories, and a "Cutouts" tool to turn photos/videos into custom stickers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Notes can be added directly on posts

How to leave notes on Instagram Reels, posts

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:59 pm Oct 14, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Instagram offers a feature to add notes on feed posts and Reels. To use it, users have to head over to the post/Reel where they want to add a note. After tapping on the airplane/share icon below the post, they should look for the "Note" icon at the bottom left of the screen. They then have to select their audience for the note, "close friends" or "followers you follow back." This way, only selected people can see the note.

Limit

Notes are limited to 60 characters

The notes feature on Instagram is visible to friends as they scroll through their feed. The notes, which are limited to 60 characters, remain visible for up to three days. The introduction of this feature marks a significant shift in how users can interact with content on the platform, offering a more direct and immediate way to share reactions.

Purpose

The update is aimed at boosting user interaction

The update, announced by parent company Meta, is aimed at boosting user interaction and enabling real-time sharing of thoughts and reactions. Earlier, notes appeared at the top of the inbox or above the profile photo. Now they can be added directly on posts from friends or brands.

Updates

Instagram introduces additional features

Along with the notes feature, Instagram has also rolled out a bunch of other updates to enhance user engagement and creativity. These include the "Add Yours Music" sticker for sharing favorite songs in Stories, and "Frames" that allow users to share Polaroid-like photos. The platform has also introduced a "Reveal" feature for posting hidden stories, and a "Cutouts" facility that converts photos/videos into custom stickers for Stories.