How to leave notes on Instagram Reels, posts
Instagram offers a feature to add notes on feed posts and Reels. To use it, users have to head over to the post/Reel where they want to add a note. After tapping on the airplane/share icon below the post, they should look for the "Note" icon at the bottom left of the screen. They then have to select their audience for the note, "close friends" or "followers you follow back." This way, only selected people can see the note.
Notes are limited to 60 characters
The notes feature on Instagram is visible to friends as they scroll through their feed. The notes, which are limited to 60 characters, remain visible for up to three days. The introduction of this feature marks a significant shift in how users can interact with content on the platform, offering a more direct and immediate way to share reactions.
The update is aimed at boosting user interaction
The update, announced by parent company Meta, is aimed at boosting user interaction and enabling real-time sharing of thoughts and reactions. Earlier, notes appeared at the top of the inbox or above the profile photo. Now they can be added directly on posts from friends or brands.
Instagram introduces additional features
Along with the notes feature, Instagram has also rolled out a bunch of other updates to enhance user engagement and creativity. These include the "Add Yours Music" sticker for sharing favorite songs in Stories, and "Frames" that allow users to share Polaroid-like photos. The platform has also introduced a "Reveal" feature for posting hidden stories, and a "Cutouts" facility that converts photos/videos into custom stickers for Stories.