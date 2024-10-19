Summarize Simplifying... In short Cybercrime, particularly mobile scams, have surged by 60.9% this year, with over 740,957 complaints filed by April 2024.

Common scams include fake calls, digital arrest threats, investment schemes, and credit card frauds.

Common scams include fake calls, digital arrest threats, investment schemes, and credit card frauds.

To stay safe, verify phone information with official sources, don't share personal details, stay informed about scams, and report suspicious activity to authorities.

Always verify information given over the phone

Mobile scams on the rise: How to protect yourself

By Akash Pandey 06:18 pm Oct 19, 2024

What's the story The rise of technology has made mobile phones the go-to devices for banking, online shopping, and communication. But this transition has also given rise to scams that target unsuspecting users. The Indian telecom regulatory body has warned against several types of frauds, especially those initiated through phone calls. In 2022 alone, a whopping 956,790 cybercrime cases were reported according to the National Crime Records Bureau and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

Mobile-related frauds top the list of cybercrimes

The number of cybercrime cases has jumped by 60.9% year-on-year (YoY), touching a total of 1,556,215 this year. By April 2024 alone, over 740,957 complaints had already been filed. Mobile-related frauds have become the most commonly reported problem among these crimes. These shocking numbers highlight the importance of staying vigilant and aware of potential scams to avoid becoming a victim of such frauds.

Common scams and their modus operandi

Authorities have identified several common scams. These include fake TRAI calls, digital arrest threats (where scammers impersonate police), and family member scams (fake arrests). Other common frauds include investment schemes promising high returns, easy money gains through social media tasks, credit card scams seeking sensitive information, fake money transfer alerts, and tax refund frauds by impostors claiming to be tax officials.

How to protect yourself from mobile scams

To protect yourself from these scams, you should always verify information given over the phone with official sources. Never share personal details like bank account numbers or OTPs. Stay informed about common scams and educate others, especially older people who may be more vulnerable. Report any suspicious calls/messages to the authorities immediately for investigation and action.