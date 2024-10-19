Summarize Simplifying... In short If your Gmail emails are stuck in the Outbox, it could be due to an unstable internet connection, a need to refresh the Outbox folder, or hitting your Google One storage limit.

An active and stable internet connection is crucial for sending emails, and if you're offline, emails will be saved in your Drafts folder.

If you've maxed out your 15GB Google One storage, which is shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, you won't be able to send emails until you free up some space.

Gmail often faces this glitch

Emails getting stuck in your Gmail outbox? Here's the fix

By Akash Pandey 06:14 pm Oct 19, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Gmail, the most popular email app, occasionally faces the problem of outgoing emails getting stuck in the Outbox folder. The problem can be experienced on Android/iOS smartphones, desktops, and even Chromebooks. It happens when an email doesn't move from the Outbox to the Sent folder after being sent. Here are the solutions for this common Gmail glitch on different platforms.

Offline mode

Understanding Gmail's offline mode and its impact

Gmail's web version doesn't usually have a dedicated Outbox folder unless you have Offline Mail enabled. This mode lets you read, write, respond to, and search your Gmail messages without an internet connection. If you send an email while offline, it gets temporarily stored in the Outbox folder until the mode is disabled. But, if you send an email without an active internet connection and Offline Mail isn't enabled, Gmail saves it in your Drafts folder instead.

Connection issues

The role of internet connection in email delivery

A stable internet connection is critical for successful email delivery. If you send an email without an active internet connection, it will stay in the Outbox folder until connectivity is restored. Even if you have a seemingly active internet connection, a slow or intermittent one can keep Gmail from sending emails. In such cases, checking your internet connection and ensuring it's stable can help.

Folder refresh

Refreshing your Outbox folder

If emails continue to be stuck in the Outbox even with an active internet connection, refreshing the Outbox folder could do the trick. You can do this manually on mobile using the Gmail app. However, if the email still stays in the Outbox after refreshing and with a stable internet connection, you may need to troubleshoot the app further.

Storage limits

Google One storage space: A factor in email delivery

Each Google account gets 15GB of free storage, shared between Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. If you hit this limit, you won't be able to use any services that store data, including sending emails from Gmail. If you send an email when there's no Google One storage space left, the message won't be sent until you get more storage or free up existing storage in Gmail.