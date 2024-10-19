Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Messages is testing a new 'Your Profile' feature, allowing users to control who sees their name and profile picture.

Replacing the old Profile discovery option, this feature offers three visibility options: "People you message," "Only your contacts," or "No one."

Replacing the old Profile discovery option, this feature offers three visibility options: "People you message," "Only your contacts," or "No one."

Currently available on a limited number of phones, it underscores Google's commitment to user privacy in its messaging app.

The feature is gradually rolling out

Google Messages introduces 'Your profile' page for user customization

By Akash Pandey 06:09 pm Oct 19, 202406:09 pm

What's the story Google has added a new 'Your profile' feature to its messaging app, Google Messages. The enhancement lets you customize how you want to be seen. The update was first spotted when users opened Messages, and were greeted with a fullscreen prompt titled "Customize how you are seen." Here's all about it.

User control

New feature offers 3 visibility options

With the 'Your profile' feature, users get three visibility options for their name and profile picture. They can either show their details to "People you message," "Only your contacts," or "No one." This new setting replaces the old Profile discovery option, which only let users share their name and photo with those who had their phone number while messaging.

Functionality explained

Google clarifies how 'Your profile' feature works

Google has clarified that when users sign in to Google Messages with their account, they can decide how to share their profile information. The tech giant also confirmed that a user's name and picture are only shared with other Google Messages users after they send them a message. This feature doesn't make profiles publicly visible and doesn't affect phone number visibility in other Google apps.

Rollout status

It is not yet widely available

The 'Your profile' feature has been spotted on a number of phones with the latest Google Messages beta (version 2024101405RC00). However, it is not yet available widely for all users. This indicates that Google might be testing and refining this new feature before a wider rollout. The introduction of this feature highlights Google's focus on giving users more control over privacy settings in its messaging app.