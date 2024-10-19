Google Messages introduces 'Your profile' page for user customization
Google has added a new 'Your profile' feature to its messaging app, Google Messages. The enhancement lets you customize how you want to be seen. The update was first spotted when users opened Messages, and were greeted with a fullscreen prompt titled "Customize how you are seen." Here's all about it.
New feature offers 3 visibility options
With the 'Your profile' feature, users get three visibility options for their name and profile picture. They can either show their details to "People you message," "Only your contacts," or "No one." This new setting replaces the old Profile discovery option, which only let users share their name and photo with those who had their phone number while messaging.
Google clarifies how 'Your profile' feature works
Google has clarified that when users sign in to Google Messages with their account, they can decide how to share their profile information. The tech giant also confirmed that a user's name and picture are only shared with other Google Messages users after they send them a message. This feature doesn't make profiles publicly visible and doesn't affect phone number visibility in other Google apps.
It is not yet widely available
The 'Your profile' feature has been spotted on a number of phones with the latest Google Messages beta (version 2024101405RC00). However, it is not yet available widely for all users. This indicates that Google might be testing and refining this new feature before a wider rollout. The introduction of this feature highlights Google's focus on giving users more control over privacy settings in its messaging app.