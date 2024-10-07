Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung's One UI 7 is set to undergo a major visual revamp, as per recent leaks, with changes to the app drawer, home screen, and settings app.

The company has delayed the Android 15 update, focusing instead on the One UI 6.1.1 variant, which offers new AI features and interface improvements.

However, some older Samsung flagships won't receive this update due to their limited capabilities. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The redesigned control center seems to be inspired by iPhone

Is Samsung copying Apple? New leak hints at iPhone inspiration

By Akash Pandey 04:33 pm Oct 07, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Samsung's full-fledged One UI 7 interface won't be available until the Galaxy S25 series launches. However, notable leaker @IceUniverse has shared a mockup on X, showing how the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra will look with Samsung's latest Android 15 overlay, including a new control center. The redesigned One UI 7 control center seems to be inspired by iPhone, with a split notification panel with rounded corners/transparencies and uniform control widget sizes.

Interface overhaul

Significant changes in upcoming update

The latest leak further supports earlier rumors of major changes in One UI 7's app drawer, home screen, and settings app. The battery indicator and camera app with controls at the bottom have also been redesigned. These updates confirm that Samsung's One UI 7 won't just bring changes under the hood but also a complete visual overhaul.

Current release

Samsung is currently rolling out One UI 6.1.1 update

Samsung is busy rolling out its massive One UI 6.1.1 update, which brings a ton of new features and interface improvements. However, some of its older flagships have been left out of the update due to their limited capabilities. Usually, Samsung starts testing the next Android version immediately after Google announces it at its I/O conference in May, releasing a stable build between October and December for its flagship S-line series first.

Update postponement

Delay in Android 15 update

This year, Samsung has delayed the Android 15 update that was meant to go with the upcoming One UI 7 overlay. The delay comes as the company is doubling down on AI features, and instead, a more modest One UI 6.1.1 variant has been prioritized. It was unveiled alongside Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 during summer, bringing many new AI enhancements that weren't available when Samsung launched Galaxy AI with the S24 series.