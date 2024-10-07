Nobel Prize 2024 in Medicine awarded for microRNA discovery
The 2024 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to US-based scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun. They were recognized for their groundbreaking work on microRNA, and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation. This year's award celebrates their contribution to understanding a fundamental principle of gene activity regulation. The duo's research focused on the development of different cell types, leading to the discovery of microRNA.
MicroRNA: A new class of tiny RNA molecules
Ambros and Ruvkun discovered microRNA, a new class of tiny RNA molecules that play a crucial role in gene regulation, according to an official statement. Their research unveiled an entirely new principle of gene regulation, essential for multicellular organisms including humans. It is now known that the human genome codes for over one thousand microRNAs, adding a new dimension to our understanding of gene regulation.
Significance in organism development and function
MicroRNAs have been found to be absolutely critical for the way organisms develop and function. Understanding the regulation of gene activity has been a major goal for decades. If gene regulation goes haywire, it can result in serious diseases such as cancer, autoimmunity, and diabetes. The information stored within our chromosomes can be compared to an instruction manual for all cells in our body.
Take a look at the announcement
Nobel Prize announcement and previous laureates
The Nobel Prizes will be announced between October 7-14, with a prize money of 11 million Swedish crowns. The medicine prize is the first in the series of Nobels, arguably the most prestigious prizes in science, literature, and humanitarian endeavor. The other five will be revealed over the next few days. Last year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their discoveries leading to effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.