Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded to Ambros and Ruvkun for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA, tiny molecules that are key in gene regulation.

This discovery, which has added a new layer to our understanding of gene regulation, is crucial for the development and functioning of multicellular organisms, including humans.

Misregulation of these genes can lead to serious diseases like cancer and diabetes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The duo's research focused on the groundbreaking work on microRNA

Nobel Prize 2024 in Medicine awarded for microRNA discovery

By Akash Pandey 03:44 pm Oct 07, 202403:44 pm

What's the story The 2024 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to US-based scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun. They were recognized for their groundbreaking work on microRNA, and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation. This year's award celebrates their contribution to understanding a fundamental principle of gene activity regulation. The duo's research focused on the development of different cell types, leading to the discovery of microRNA.

Discovery details

MicroRNA: A new class of tiny RNA molecules

Ambros and Ruvkun discovered microRNA, a new class of tiny RNA molecules that play a crucial role in gene regulation, according to an official statement. Their research unveiled an entirely new principle of gene regulation, essential for multicellular organisms including humans. It is now known that the human genome codes for over one thousand microRNAs, adding a new dimension to our understanding of gene regulation.

Gene regulation

Significance in organism development and function

MicroRNAs have been found to be absolutely critical for the way organisms develop and function. Understanding the regulation of gene activity has been a major goal for decades. If gene regulation goes haywire, it can result in serious diseases such as cancer, autoimmunity, and diabetes. The information stored within our chromosomes can be compared to an instruction manual for all cells in our body.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Prize details

Nobel Prize announcement and previous laureates

The Nobel Prizes will be announced between October 7-14, with a prize money of 11 million Swedish crowns. The medicine prize is the first in the series of Nobels, arguably the most prestigious prizes in science, literature, and humanitarian endeavor. The other five will be revealed over the next few days. Last year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their discoveries leading to effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.