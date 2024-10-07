Summarize Simplifying... In short Pensioners, beware of WhatsApp scams!

Beware, pensioners! Here's how fraudsters may scam you on WhatsApp

By Akash Pandey 03:24 pm Oct 07, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Pensioners in India are increasingly falling prey to scammers posing as officials of the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), Financial Express reports. The fraudsters use WhatsApp as their main weapon of choice, sending out fake forms and threatening to stop pension payments if the forms are not filled. The ultimate goal of these scams is to obtain sensitive personal information, like bank account details and Pension Payment Order (PPO) numbers, from unsuspecting pensioners.

Protection measures

How can pensioners protect themselves?

The illegally collected information can lead to identity theft and financial losses for pensioners. To save themselves from these scams, pensioners and the public must know that government agencies never seek personal information like PPO numbers or bank account details through informal means like WhatsApp or phone calls. If a suspicious message is received, victims are advised to reach out to the CPAO or their bank directly using officially listed contact details, not those mentioned in the dubious communication.

Scam prevention

Reporting scams can help prevent further victims

Promptly reporting these fraudulent attempts to the authorities can also help prevent others from falling victim to similar scams. This step is essential in curbing the spread of such deceptive practices and protecting more people from potential financial losses. The rise in impersonation scams targeting pensioners underscores the need for increased vigilance and awareness about online frauds, particularly among vulnerable groups like senior citizens.