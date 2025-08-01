'Shocked': Congress alleges CISF 'takeover' of Rajya Sabha during protest 

The Congress party has alleged that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were sent into the Rajya Sabha well while the opposition was protesting. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called the incident "most objectionable" and urged him to ensure such actions are not repeated.

Statement Kharge's letter "We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which CISF personnel are made to run into the well of the House when the Members are exercising their democratic right of protest." "We saw this yesterday and we saw this today as well. Has our Parliament being reduced to such a level? This is most objectionable and we condemn it unequivocally," Kharge's letter read.

Twitter Post 'Personnel brought in to prevent Members from entering well' SHOCKING. CISF personnel brought in to Rajya Sabha today to FORCIBLY prevent Members from entering the well which is our accepted right to protest pic.twitter.com/T8LWPM78Mh — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) August 1, 2025

Leaders' reactions Jairam Ramesh calls it a 'takeover' Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed the incident, calling it a "takeover" by the CISF. He shared Kharge's letter on social media, expressing disbelief at the security force's intrusion during democratic protests. "After the sudden and unprecedented resignation of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, we are now seeing the takeover of the chamber of the Council of States by the personnel of the CISF," Ramesh tweeted.