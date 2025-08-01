Zak Crawley becomes third England batter with 3,000 WTC runs 

England opener Zak Crawley has gone past 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship history. He accomplished the milestone with his 37th run on Day 2 in the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval. He became the third England batter to accomplish this milestone in the WTC. Crawley ended up smashing a 57-ball 64. Let's decode his stats and records.

Knock Crawley deals in boundaries in knock of 64 Crawley was prolific in his knock of 64 at The Oval. He dealt in boundaries, hitting as many as 14 fours. Crawley and Ben Duckett added 92 runs for the first wicket before the former stitched a 37-run stand alongside Ollie Pope. Prasidh Krishna dismissed Crawley shortly after lunch on Day 2. Earlier, India were bowled out for 224.

Milestone achievement Crawley races past 3,000 WTC runs Playing his 52nd WTC Test, Crawley has completed 3,000 runs (3,027) at 32.54, as per ESPNcricinfo. The right-handed batsman has four centuries and 18 fifties for England in the WTC. Joe Root (5,940-plus) and Ben Stokes (3,616) are the only batters with more WTC runs than Crawley. Notably, Crawley made his Test debut in December 2019.

Editions Numbers across different WTC cycles Crawley managed 682 runs from 11 games at 35.89 in the inaugural WTC cycle (2019-21). The second cycle (2021-23) saw him smash 894 runs from 17 matches at 27.93. Crawley blew hot and cold in the 2023-25 cycle, managing 1,175 runs from 19 matches at an average of 34.55. Playing his maiden series in this cycle, Crawley owns 276 runs at 34.50 (50s: 3).

Information Third-highest individual score in WTC history Crawley smashed 267 off 393 balls in the 2020 Southampton Test against Pakistan. This remains the third-highest individual score in WTC history, behind Australia's David Warner's 335* against Pakistan in 2019 and England's Harry Brook's 317 against Pakistan in 2024.