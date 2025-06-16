What's the story

Australian captain Pat Cummins put on a stellar performance in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's despite his team's five-wicket loss to South Africa.

He took seven wickets in the match, including a stunning 6/28 in the first innings.

Notably, he dismissed opposing captain Temba Bavuma in both innings of the match.

Here we decode Bavuma's struggles versus Cummins in the Test format.