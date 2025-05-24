What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), led by Pat Cummins, defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in match number 65 of IPL 2025.

The match was held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 23.

SRH scored a solid 231/6 in 20 overs. In response, RCB perished for 189 in 19.5 overs.

Cummins shone for SRH, taking 3/28 from his 4 overs. He got the dangerous Phil Salt in the 12th over which helped SRH swing the momentum in their way.