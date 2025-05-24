IPL 2025, SRH overcome RCB: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), led by Pat Cummins, defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in match number 65 of IPL 2025.
The match was held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 23.
SRH scored a solid 231/6 in 20 overs. In response, RCB perished for 189 in 19.5 overs.
Cummins shone for SRH, taking 3/28 from his 4 overs. He got the dangerous Phil Salt in the 12th over which helped SRH swing the momentum in their way.
Numbers
Cummins races to 192 wickets in 20 overs cricket
As mentioned, Cummins picked up 3 scalps for 28 runs from his 4 overs. He bowled 13 dot balls. He was spanked for three fours and a six as well.
He now owns 79 scalps from 71 IPL games, averaging 29.72.
In IPL 2025, he has 16 scalps from 13 games, averaging 26.56.
Overall in the 20-over format, Cummins has taken 192 wickets from 170 matches at 27.20.
Information
Cummins is our Player of the Day
Cummins played a fine little cameo toward the end for SRH. He scored a 6-ball 13*. And then with the ball, he dished out an able show, picking the vital scalp of Salt, who scored 62. He also dismissed Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Words
What did Cummins say after SRH's win?
In the post-match presentation, Cummins said, "Little bit too late this season but good allround effort with both bat and ball."
He also stated about Nitish Reddy as SRH's sixth bowler.
"Now that Nitish is back bowling, does feel like we've a genuine sixth bowler. Abhishek's always telling me that he's a good option and I should use him."
Cummins also praised SRH pacer Eshan Malinga. "He's been great (Malinga). Wherever you bowl him, he's taken wickets. He's got plenty of tools - the fast yorker and the great dipping slower ball. Has been a find this season."