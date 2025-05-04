Mitchell Starc owns three POTM awards vs SRH: Key stats
The 55th match of the IPL 2025 will witness Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.
This is their second meeting this season. While DC are placed fifth on the points table, SRH hold the ninth place.
Eyes will be on star left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who has enjoyed operating versus the Orange Army.
Here we decode his stats against SRH.
Starc vs SRH
Three POTM awards against SRH
As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has returned with 13 wickets across seven outings against the Sunrisers at a sensational average of 16.46 (ER: 8.44).
Starc's only T20 fifer (5/35) came against SRH earlier in the season.
In fact, Starc received the Player-of-the-Match award in each of his last three outings against the Orange Army.
Last season, Starc claimed 3/34 and 2/14 against the team in Qualifier 1 and final clash, respectively.
He received the POTM award for his fifer as well.
Face-offs
Dominance versus Travis Head
Starc has dismissed his compatriot Travis Head six times across nine meetings in professional cricket.
The batter's record against Starc in the IPL reads 10 runs off 7 balls for two dismissals in as many innings.
The left-arm speedster has also trapped Ishan Kishan across as many meetings in the league.
Abhishek Sharma has fallen to him once.
However, Heinrich Klaasen owns 33 T20 runs versus Starc at a strike rate of 220 without being dismissed.
Career
Starc has been impressive this season
Starc has been brilliant across all phases this season.
The DC pacer currently has 14 wickets from 10 games at an average of 26.14 in IPL 2025.
As mentioned, his tally also includes a five-wicket haul.
Starc, who has represented three franchises, now owns 65 wickets from 51 IPL games at 23.12. His economy rate reads 8.61.