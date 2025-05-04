What's the story

The 55th match of the IPL 2025 will witness Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

This is their second meeting this season. While DC are placed fifth on the points table, SRH hold the ninth place.

Eyes will be on star left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who has enjoyed operating versus the Orange Army.

Here we decode his stats against SRH.