IPL 2025: KKR host struggling RR in do-or-die contest
What's the story
The 53rd match of IPL 2025 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on May 4.
KKR currently sit seventh in the points table with four wins from 10 games. A win in this match is imperative for them to remain in the playoff race.
Meanwhile, RR have already been knocked out of the tournament with three wins out of 11 matches played so far.
Here is the match preview.
Pitch report
Eden Gardens: A batsman's paradise
The pitch at Eden Gardens is a batsman's paradise, with short boundaries and a fast outfield favoring the batters.
Both teams would be hoping to win the toss and bat first.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (3:30pm IST).
As this is a day fixture, dew is unlikely to play a part.
Team form
KKR's recent performance and key players
KKR come into this match after a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals, courtesy of Angkrish Raghuvanshi's stellar contribution that took them past the 200-run mark.
The side will be hoping for another strong show against RR.
KKR's predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact sub: Vaibhav Arora.
Team challenges
RR's struggles and potential impact on KKR
RR's last game against Mumbai Indians exposed their problems with bat and ball, resulting in a crushing 100-run defeat.
Although RR have been knocked out of IPL 2025, they will be eager to spoil KKR's playoff chances.
RR's predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Shubham Dubey. Impact sub: Kumar Kartikeya.
H2H
H2H record between the two teams
The rivalry between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders is neck to neck.
While KKR own 15 wins against the Royals, the Men in Pink have prevailed 14 times (including Super Over games).
One of their matches got abandoned.
KKR won by 8 wickets when these two sides met earlier in the season.
The hosts have six wins and four losses versus RR in Kolkata.
Stats
Here are the key performers
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been brilliant, having scalped 13 wickets at an economy of 7.15.
In the ongoing season, Ajinkya Rahane has scored 297 runs at a strike rate of 149.24.
For RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal has 439 runs at 43.90 from 11 matches.
Maheesh Theekshana and Jofra Archer have taken 10 wickets apiece for the Royals in IPL 2025.
