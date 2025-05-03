What's the story

The 53rd match of IPL 2025 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on May 4.

KKR currently sit seventh in the points table with four wins from 10 games. A win in this match is imperative for them to remain in the playoff race.

Meanwhile, RR have already been knocked out of the tournament with three wins out of 11 matches played so far.

Here is the match preview.