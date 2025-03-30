IPL 2025, RR vs CSK: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 11 of the 2025 Indian Premier League in Guwahati.
Nitish Rana, RR's new No.3 batter, starred in the game with a breathtaking 81 off 36 balls.
His brilliance meant RR finished at 182/9 while batting first. In response, CSK could not cope with the scoring rate and fell just short (176/6).
Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century went in vain.
Here we decode the performance of the 'Impact Players.'
Summary
How did the game pan out?
Rana arrived after RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over. He looked like a man on a mission and scored runs all over the park.
His 82-run stand with Sanju Samson put RR on the right track. Skipper Riyan Parag's 37 powered the team toward the end.
In response, CSK could not maximize the powerplay overs thanks to Jofra Archer. Though Gaikwad (63) continued the fight, he did not get the required support.
Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a four-fer.
CSK
Dube managed 18 runs with the bat
CSK were reeling at 46/2 when Shivam Dube, CSK's 'Impact Player', arrived to bat.
The southpaw started positively and even found the ropes on three occasions (1 four, 2 sixes).
However, he could not produce the required impact as Hasaranga trapped him in the 10th over.
Dube hence had to walk for a 10-ball 18.
Information
Kumar Kartikeya did not have much do to
RR introduced Kumar Kartikeya as their 'Impact Player' in the penultimate over of their innings. He got run out after managing just a solitary run. With the ball, the left-arm wrist-spinner bowled a solitary over, conceding 10 runs without scalping a wicket.