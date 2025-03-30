What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 11 of the 2025 Indian Premier League in Guwahati.

Nitish Rana, RR's new No.3 batter, starred in the game with a breathtaking 81 off 36 balls.

His brilliance meant RR finished at 182/9 while batting first. In response, CSK could not cope with the scoring rate and fell just short (176/6).

Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century went in vain.

Here we decode the performance of the 'Impact Players.'