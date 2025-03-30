What's the story

Manchester City pulled off a stunning second-half comeback to beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the FA Cup quarter-final clash.

The win guarantees City's place in the semi-finals, where they will meet Nottingham Forest. Notably, this was the 7th straight season under Pep Guardiola, in which City have reached

Erling Haaland missed a penalty in the first half before Justin Kluivert scored for the Cherries.

City turned things around with goals from Haaland and Omar Marmoush to win 2-1.