Decoding the stats of Liverpool's goal-scoring returns in 2023-24 season
Liverpool have become the first team from Europe's 'top five' leagues to score 100 goals in the 2023-24 season in all competitions. The Reds attained the milestone in their 4-1 win over Luton Town in the Premier League. Liverpool, who are leading the proceedings in the Premier League, are alive in all four competitions this season. Here we decode their scoring run.
Liverpool are the highest scorers in the Premier League
Liverpool are the top scorers in the Premier League 2023-24 season and are the only side with 60-plus goals. By scoring four times against Luton, Liverpool have raced to 63 goals in the competition. Manchester City and Arsenal are next with 58 goals each. Notably, Liverpool have also conceded the second-fewest goals (25) and are behind Arsenal (22).
Liverpool's goal-scoring form in the 2023-24 Europa League
Liverpool had earlier booked their place in the UEFA Europa League round of 16. Jurgen Klopp's men topped Group E. With 17 goals in the group stage, the Reds had the joint-second most goals alongside Slavia Praha with only Bayer Leverkusen managing more (19). Liverpool conceded seven goals in the UEL group stage.
Liverpool have scored 20 goals in domestic cup competitions
Liverpool will face Chelsea in the 2023-24 Carabao Cup final on Sunday. In five matches, the Reds managed four wins and a draw, scoring 13 times and conceding five. Meanwhile, they are also alive in the FA Cup, having won both matches so far. Liverpool have scored seven goals and conceded twice in the FA Cup this season.
Liverpool are ahead of these clubs
Liverpool own 100 goals from 39 matches in all competitions this season. German club Leverkusen, who are unbeaten this season, are second with 95 goals from 32 matches. English champions Man City are third with 94 goals from 39 matches. Spanish giants Real Madrid (84) and French champions Paris Saint-Germain (82) complete the top 5.
Five players with 10-plus goals this season
As per Opta, in Mohamed Salah (19), Diogo Jota (14), Darwin Nunez (13), Cody Gakpo (11), and Luis Díaz (10), Liverpool are the first team in Europe's top-five leagues to have five players reach 10+ goals in all competitions this season.