Liverpool have become the first team from Europe's 'top five' leagues to score 100 goals in the 2023-24 season (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Decoding the stats of Liverpool's goal-scoring returns in 2023-24 season

By Rajdeep Saha 11:44 pm Feb 22, 202411:44 pm

What's the story Liverpool have become the first team from Europe's 'top five' leagues to score 100 goals in the 2023-24 season in all competitions. The Reds attained the milestone in their 4-1 win over Luton Town in the Premier League. Liverpool, who are leading the proceedings in the Premier League, are alive in all four competitions this season. Here we decode their scoring run.

Next Article

Premier League

Liverpool are the highest scorers in the Premier League

Liverpool are the top scorers in the Premier League 2023-24 season and are the only side with 60-plus goals. By scoring four times against Luton, Liverpool have raced to 63 goals in the competition. Manchester City and Arsenal are next with 58 goals each. Notably, Liverpool have also conceded the second-fewest goals (25) and are behind Arsenal (22).

Europa League

Liverpool's goal-scoring form in the 2023-24 Europa League

Liverpool had earlier booked their place in the UEFA Europa League round of 16. Jurgen Klopp's men topped Group E. With 17 goals in the group stage, the Reds had the joint-second most goals alongside Slavia Praha with only Bayer Leverkusen managing more (19). Liverpool conceded seven goals in the UEL group stage.

Domestic cups

Liverpool have scored 20 goals in domestic cup competitions

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the 2023-24 Carabao Cup final on Sunday. In five matches, the Reds managed four wins and a draw, scoring 13 times and conceding five. Meanwhile, they are also alive in the FA Cup, having won both matches so far. Liverpool have scored seven goals and conceded twice in the FA Cup this season.

Sides

Liverpool are ahead of these clubs

Liverpool own 100 goals from 39 matches in all competitions this season. German club Leverkusen, who are unbeaten this season, are second with 95 goals from 32 matches. English champions Man City are third with 94 goals from 39 matches. Spanish giants Real Madrid (84) and French champions Paris Saint-Germain (82) complete the top 5.

Information

Five players with 10-plus goals this season

As per Opta, in Mohamed Salah (19), Diogo Jota (14), Darwin Nunez (13), Cody Gakpo (11), and Luis Díaz (10), Liverpool are the first team in Europe's top-five leagues to have five players reach 10+ goals in all competitions this season.